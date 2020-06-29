Fighting erupts in Taiwanese parliament after opposition occupies chamber

Scuffles and shouting

There were scuffles and shouting as the KMT, including its youthful new chairman Johnny Chiang, struggled to hold their position. The KMT lawmakers eventually withdrew, but denounced their DPP counterparts for using violence against them.

"This is a very dangerous thing. You can't treat lawmaker colleagues like that," KMT lawmaker Wayne Chiang, the great-grandson of late autocratic leader Chiang Kai-shek, told reporters. Wayne Chiang is not related to the party chairman.

(Photograph:Reuters)