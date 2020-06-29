German man erroneously orders 28 Tesla cars worth $1.5 million

A man recently gained prominence on social media after erroneously ordering 28 Tesla cars worth $1.5 million.

Known as “Ballon-Man” on Reddit, the German man’s father reportedly ordered multiple Tesla Model 3s, even though the father-son duo wanted to order just one.

According to the son, the family’s Ford Kuga had stopped working, triggering the father to buy a new car. This coincided with the German government’s decision to double the EV tax credit, which makes buying a Tesla easier.

The Model 3, which runs on autopilot is among the most-preferred Tesla cars. When the father clicked on “submit” after filling in all the details, the website said that the order placement was unsuccessful, owing to an alleged payment issue. Following this, the father-son duo kept retrying, exactly 28 times.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai. Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented the first batch of made-in-China cars to ordinary buyers on January 7, 2020 in a milestone for the company's new Shanghai "giga-factory", but which comes as sales decelerate in the world's largest electric-vehicle market. | AFP



Turns out, other users were facing a similar lag on the website, which temporarily disabled order payment gateways. The multiple attempts translated into success eventually, when the website confirmed their order. However, there was a catch.

The rest of the 27 unsuccessful attempts were indeed, successful. The orders were getting logged on the Tesla website, however the notification response was not working as expected.

Owing to this, the family placed an order worth $1.57 million.

When the issue was resolved, 28 orders of the Tesla 3 were confirmed. Amounting to roughly ₹11.9 crore, each order had a minimum no-refund fee of 100 Euros, which amounted to over 2,800 Euros for all the orders. However, Tesla acknowledged the issue and cancelled the order without any charge.