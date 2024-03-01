Top 10 world news: Putin's critic Navalny buried in Moscow; IED blast rocks Bengaluru's eatery; and more

A large number of Russians gathered in Moscow on Friday (March 1) to bid adieu to Putin critic Alexei Navalny. The funeral ceremony unfolded amidst a backdrop of contention between Navalny's supporters and authorities over the release of his body. Meanwhile, a popular eatery in Bengaluru was rocked today due to an IED explosion. The blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield reportedly injured four people, including three staff members and a customer. Elon Musk has launched a legal battle against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman claiming that Altman and Greg Brockman, the co-founders of OpenAI, initially sought his involvement to establish an open-source, non-profit entity and now they had totally abandoned their initial goals.

Under the vigilant watch of law enforcement, thousands gathered in Moscow on Friday (March 1) to bid their final farewells to Alexei Navalny, whose death two weeks back in an Arctic penal colony remains shrouded in mystery.

An explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday (March 1) reportedly injured four people, including three staff members and a customer.

Elon Musk has initiated legal action against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging a departure from the company's original mission of developing artificial intelligence (AI) for the betterment of humanity without a profit motive.

American federal judge overseeing the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump is holding a key hearing today (Mar 1) in Florida.

India on Friday (Mar 1) expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in northern Gaza during the delivery of aid material, and added that the loss of civilian lives was a matter of extreme concern.

NSO Group, an Israeli company known for its advanced cyber weaponry, has been ordered by a US court to provide instant messaging platform WhatsApp with codes of its notorious spyware Pegasus, as well as other spyware technology.

India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) levied a fine of 54.9 million rupees ($662,565) on Paytm Payments Bank, an affiliate of Paytm (PAYT.NS), for alleged involvement in money laundering.

Facebook's parent company Meta on Friday (Mar 1) announced that they will stop making payments to news publishers in Australia for the content which appears on Facebook.

It has been a topsy-turvy couple of days for the Indian duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer after they were snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).