India: Explosion rocks cafe in Bengaluru, injuries reported

An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Reportedly, four people have been injured in the incident which include three staff members and a customer. According to the latest media reports, an object kept in a bag caused an explosion at the Bengaluru eating outlet.

#WATCH | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9Ay3zBq3vr — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024 ×