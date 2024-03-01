LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: Explosion rocks cafe in Bengaluru, injuries reported

WION Web Team
Bengaluru, IndiaUpdated: Mar 01, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
main img
Bangalore explosion Photograph:(ANI)
Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the latest media reports, an object kept in a bag caused an explosion at the Bengaluru eating outlet.

An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Reportedly, four people have been injured in the incident which include three staff members and a customer. According to the latest media reports, an object kept in a bag caused an explosion at the Bengaluru eating outlet. 

×

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)