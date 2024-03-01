India: Explosion rocks cafe in Bengaluru, injuries reported
Bangalore explosion Photograph:(ANI)
Story highlights
According to the latest media reports, an object kept in a bag caused an explosion at the Bengaluru eating outlet.
An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Reportedly, four people have been injured in the incident which include three staff members and a customer. According to the latest media reports, an object kept in a bag caused an explosion at the Bengaluru eating outlet.
#WATCH | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9Ay3zBq3vr— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)