It has been a topsy-turvy couple of days for the Indian duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer after they were snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). On Wednesday (Feb 28), the BCCI announced its list for central contracts with both Ishan and Shreyas missing out on the annual deal. While their exclusion was based on their poor attitudes of not representing their domestic sides in favour of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a close BCCI source they could yet land a central contract and a place in the national team.

Ishan, Shreyas could still earn a contract

"The selectors don't doubt their ability," a BCCI official told ESPNcricinfo. "But if the NCA is saying you are fit and you are not making yourself available for the Test series, how can the BCCI offer you a contract?

"After the IPL, if they happen to get selected and fulfill the criteria of the number of matches required for a pro-rata contract, they will be awarded a contract."

According to the announcement made on Wednesday, a player could yet earn a deal if he fulfills the criteria to earn a pro-rata contract. However, it also confirms that the duo would not get a contract at least until the T20 World Cup, if the BCCI decides otherwise.

What prompted BCCI to take action?

Ishan during the South Africa tour opted to miss the Test series having been down the pecking order in the Playing XI and was reportedly spotted in UAE at a party. He would later miss matches for his domestic side Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy despite being passed fit. His desire to focus on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and not show up for domestic duties did not go well with the BCCI which prompted the action.