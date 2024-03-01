India expresses shock at loss of lives in northern Gaza during aid delivery
New Delhi's rare criticism of Israel comes a day after Israeli troops allegedly opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid near Gaza City, killing 112 people and wounding over 700 others.
India on Friday (Mar 1) expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in northern Gaza during the delivery of aid material, and added that the loss of civilian lives was a matter of extreme concern.
"We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause for extreme concern. We reiterate our call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
The incident on Thursday marked the biggest loss of lives in weeks in a single day, with Palestinian militant group Hamas saying it could throw a spanner in the works of ongoing truce negotiations in Qatar.
US President Joe Biden also indicated the same, saying, "I know it will" when asked if he thought it would complicate ongoing talks.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas termed the incident an "ugly massacre" by Israel.
A spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said the Jewish nation was responsible under international law for protecting aid distribution to civilians.
