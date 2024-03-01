India expresses shock at loss of lives in northern Gaza during aid delivery

India on Friday (Mar 1) expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in northern Gaza during the delivery of aid material, and added that the loss of civilian lives was a matter of extreme concern.

"We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause for extreme concern. We reiterate our call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India expresses deep shock at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza

New Delhi's rare criticism of Israel comes a day after Israeli troops allegedly opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid near Gaza City, killing 112 people and wounding over 700 others.