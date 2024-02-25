Israel-Hamas war: Unclear whether hostage deal will materialise, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Feb 25) that it was unclear whether a hostage deal would materialise from ongoing talks, adding that Hamas needed to "come down to a reasonable situation."

Speaking to CBS News, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he was meeting with staff later on Sunday to review a dual military plan that included the evacuation of Palestinian civilians in the war-torn Gaza Strip and an operation to destroy remaining Hamas battalions.

"If we have a deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen. If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway," he told CBS.

'Talks in Paris came to understanding on hostages, new truce'

Netanyahu's remarks came as the United States (US) on Sunday said that multinational talks in Paris came to an "understanding" on a possible deal for Hamas to release hostages and for a new ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

An Israeli delegation was in Paris on Friday to discuss a deal to ensure a fresh ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Speaking to CNN, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that representatives of Israel, the US, Egypt, and Qatar "met in Paris and came to an understanding among the four of them about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for a temporary ceasefire would look like."

"It is still under negotiation in terms of hammering out the details of it. There will have to be indirect discussions by Qatar and Egypt with Hamas because ultimately they will have to agree to release the hostages," NSA Sullivan said.

"That work is underway. And we hope that in the coming days, we can drive to a point where there is actually a firm and final agreement on this issue," he added.

Citing Egyptian media, a report by the news agency AFP said that negotiations for a ceasefire resumed in Doha between the four countries, as well as representatives of Hamas.

Since the war started on Oct 7 last year, Hamas took 250 hostages. According to Israeli authorities, 130 of the hostages are in Gaza including 30 presumed to be dead. In Nov, a week-long ceasefire saw more than 100 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners freed.

International efforts have been mounting for more ceasefires as the conflict intensifies and Israel is set to launch an offensive in Rafah.

Death toll in Gaza nearing 30,000

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that the death toll in the Palestinian territory climbed to 29,692. The ministry said that 86 people were killed in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 69,879 people have been injured since the conflict started, the ministry added.