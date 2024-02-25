Israel-Hamas war: Six-week-long truce likely before March 10, claim reports

Israeli media has reported significant progress in marathon mediatory talks in Paris aimed at halting fighting between Israel and Hamas. According to media reports, Israel’s ‘war cabinet’ discussed the peace proposal late Saturday (Feb 24) and tacitly approved the deal. However, further negotiations will take place in Qatar. A ceasefire is likely to materialise before March 10, before the commencement of the Ramadan month, the reports said.

The Israel delegation, led by Chief of Mossad David Barnea and Director of Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, held discussions in Paris with officials from Cairo, the US, Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas ‘agrees to all demands’

According to Israeli defence ministry sources quoted by media reports, Hamas has agreed to all demands put forward by Israel, including releasing all hostages and handing over dead bodies of those who have died.

Watch: Israel-hamas war: Rising malnutrition threatens children's lives in the Gaza Strip × Israel has reportedly warned that should the deal collapse, its defence forces will double down on the ongoing ground offensive. In return, Israel has agreed to facilitate the rehabilitation of the Palestinians who are displaced from northern Gaza.

Details of draft cease-fire deal

Associated Press quoted a senior Egyptian official as saying that up to 40 women and elderly hostages could be released in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and older people.

The truce is likely to last for six weeks, and the period will see the entry of hundreds of trucks to bring desperately needed aid into Gaza every day.

Hamas maintains it will not release all hostages until the war in Gaza stops and Israeli forces withdraw from the territory. Hamas also wants several Palestinian prisoners, many of them being militants, released, a demand vehemently rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas on latest peace proposal

The AP quoted Hamas as saying it was not involved in the latest proposal developed by the US, Egypt and Qatar. However, Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was in Cairo last week to discuss a ceasefire.

An earlier proposal from Hamas outlined an initial phase that resembles the reported draft agreement, which signals that the two warring sides might actually come to terms to stop the fighting.