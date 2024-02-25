Israel-Hamas war: Truce hopes revive as negotiators in Paris reach ‘outline’ for hostage release

An Israeli delegation that was in Paris returned to the country with noted optimism that a deal could be reached to temporarily pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip with the release of Israeli and foreign hostages.

An official cited by Israeli media said that an "outline of an agreement" was reached by the Israeli, American, Egyptian and Qatari representatives for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war sparked after October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel and massacred around 1200 Israelis.

"There were good talks, there’s significant progress," Channel 12 quoted an official as saying. "We have a basis on which to build a plan and the negotiations."

"There were good talks, there's significant progress," Channel 12 quoted an official as saying. "We have a basis on which to build a plan and the negotiations."

The Haaretz newspaper quoted informed sources saying that the progress at the Paris summit will ensure that the ball is now in Hamas' court.

"Continuing progress is now up to Hamas," it quoted an unnamed foreign diplomat as saying.

The Israeli source cited by the media in the country claimed that the outline will first be presented to Prime Minister Netanyahu-led war cabinet for approval.

What will be the next stage of talks?

The next stage of the talks between the warring sides, according to the Israeli source, will focus on the potential release of the hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the Palestinian security prisoners.

The next stage of peace talks will also specify the duration of the truce and the IDF’s deployment when it is enforced.

What the Gaza truce will be like?

A Hamas source cited by the AFP confirmed the plan proposed a six-week pause in the conflict and the release of between 200 and 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 35 to 40 hostages still held by Hamas.

Talks have also taken place in Egypt with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. He left Cairo on Thursday (Feb 22).

The talks reportedly focused in particular on an end to Israeli "aggression", the return of displaced people, and a prisoner exchange.

Netanyahu says Hamas demands are 'bizarre'

Hamas demands a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the demands as "bizarre".

Netanyahu said that his government is open to a pause in the fighting but has vowed to press on until "total victory" and the complete decimation of Hamas.

At least 29,606 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, most of the deceased include women and children.