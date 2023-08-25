Top 10 world news: Putin to skip G20 summit in Delhi, Denmark to ban Quran burning in public, and more

G20 Summit: Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi, the Kremlin said as the Russian president earlier skipped BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Russia says Putin won't be attending the meet as he is preoccupied with the Ukraine crisis.

US Jet crash: A US F-18 jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, on Friday. The media report citing officials said that the crash involving a F/A-18 Hornet happened near Interstate 15 early morning. According to Fox News, there was only one pilot on board whose condition was not immediately known.

Quran burning: Denmark govt is bringing a proposal to ban the burning of Holy Quran in public places in the country. This comes as both Sweden and Denmark have ramped up border security after a series of Quran-burning protests and the backlash in early August.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in India in September in person, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday (Aug 25).

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to Greece, becoming the first Indian PM to visit Greece in 40 years. Later, he addressed the Indian community in Athens.

According to American media reports, a United States military jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, on Friday (August 25). The cause of the crash was not immediately known, reported ABC News.

The Danish government, on Friday (August 25) said that they are preparing to propose bills that would make it illegal to burn copies of the Quran in public places after a string of desecrations of Islam’s holy book in the Scandinavian nation which has sparked outrage in Muslim countries.

The Indian government has dismissed China's claim that the request for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping came from New Delhi.

The Pentagon on Thursday (August 24) said that Ukrainian F-16 pilots will start receiving training next month in the United States so that they are capable of using the advanced aircraft against Russian forces.

The multimillionaire Ramaswamy's popularity spurred and so did his online fundraising after his standout performance at the GOP debate.

As the minister who is directly in charge of crucial portfolios including Space and Atomic energy, among others, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility in Bengaluru.

Controversy broke out on Sunday, August 20 when Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales made headlines for all the wrong reasons despite the nation’s first FIFA Women’s World Cup victory.