Vivek Ramaswamy's popularity spurs post GOP presidential primary debate, turbocharges his fundraising

Since Donald Trump was not at the Wednesday (August 23) GOP presidential primary debate, the main target was the political newcomer and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. He became the center of attention during the debate among eight Republican US Presidential hopefuls. The multimillionaire Ramaswamy's popularity spurred and so did his online fundraising after his standout performance at the debate. According to information from the Ramaswamy campaign, the 38-year-old candidate garnered over USD 450,000 in the hour immediately following the Wednesday debate.

Ramaswamy's showing at the debate, which was attended by prominent rivals including former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence, and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, has drawn widespread attention and reactions.

Ramaswamy's relative political inexperience did not deter him from making a mark in the debate. Various news outlets commented on his assertive approach, which included challenging his rivals and not hesitating to engage in debates with more seasoned candidates.

Axis, a popular news outlet, reportedly highlighted that in the absence of Donald Trump, Ramaswamy took a leading role in driving the GOP debate. The Wall Street Journal also reported on the event, emphasising Ramaswamy's ability to grab the spotlight and stand out on the debate stage.

Fox News reported that Ramaswamy was the most searched GOP candidate related to the first Republican presidential debate, closely followed by fellow Indian-American contender Nikki Haley.

"With unchecked confidence and insults, the biotech entrepreneur baited his rivals into skirmishes that dominated Republicans' first debate," The New York Times said.

NBC News dubbed the first debate the "Vivek Ramaswamy Show," underscoring his role as a defender of Donald Trump's positions. According to the news channel, Ramaswamy faced a total of 11 attacks from his fellow contenders throughout the course of the debate.

Poll results

Following the debate, a poll involving 504 respondents indicated that 28 percent believed Ramaswamy's performance was the strongest. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed closely with 27 percent, while Pence received 13 percent support. Indian-American Nikki Haley received 7 percent of the vote.

Ramaswamy's background

Ramaswamy, a second-generation Indian-American, established Roivant Sciences in 2014 and played a pivotal role in leading successful biotech IPOs in 2015 and 2016. His leadership led to successful clinical trials across various disease areas, ultimately resulting in FDA-approved products.

Despite his newcomer status, Ramaswamy managed to take control of the debate stage, even prompting his rivals to target him.

(With inputs from agencies)