'I congratulate you for success of Chandrayaan-3' PM Modi speaks to Indian diaspora in Greece

It is the first time in 40 years that an Indian prime minister is visiting Greece, and the top agenda of PM Narendra Modi's visit is to deepen cooperation on geopolitical and regional issues between Athens and New Delhi. Earlier, PM Modi was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by the Greek president.

Late Friday (August 25), PM Modi also addressed a community programme in Athens where he said the award conferred upon him was a mark of honour for the 1.4 billion people at home. "You saw that the Govt of Greece honoured me with the highest civilian award of Greece. All of you deserve this honour, the 140 crore Indians deserve this honour. I dedicate this honour to the children of Maa Bharati (Motherland India)," PM Modi said.

"Wherever you may be, your hearts beat for India," PM Modi said in his speech to the Indian diaspora.

And expectedly, PM Modi also talked about India's historic feat achieved earlier this week on the Moon. Referring to the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, Modi said, "By hoisting the Tiranga (on the moon), we have made the world aware of India's capabilities. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from across the world...The social media is full of congratulatory messages. When the achievement is this big, its celebration also continues. Your faces say that wherever you might be in the world, India beats in your heart...I congratulate you once again on the grand success of Chandrayaan-3."

After talking about India's historic success, PM Modi then shed light on the biggest crisis Greece is facing today: The raging wildfires.

"Today, I express my sympathies to the people of Greece. When the forest fires started here, it became a major crisis. Several people in Greece died. In this hour of crisis, India stands with the people of Greece," he remarked.

PM Modi then talked about India's wide strides in the space of technological advancement and economic development. He emphasised India's rising role in the world in the post-Covid world and reminded people of the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi.

"India is making rapid strides with the power of science, technology and innovation. Global bodies like the World Bank and IMF are praising the Indian economy, and big companies are vying with each other to invest in India. In India, today digital transaction is used in every nook and corner of the country" the prime minister said.

"You saw how during Corona Indian medicines continued the supply chain and didn't let it stop. Made In India Corona vaccine, saved crores of lives across the world. In Corona period, there were langars in Gurudwaras, bhandaras in temples. Sikh youths set an example for humanity. The work done by India as a nation, as a society is our culture," he added.