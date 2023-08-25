ugc_banner

US F-18 military jet 'accidentally' crashes near San Diego, search and rescue underway: Reports

California, United StatesEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Image shows F-18 Super Hornet landing on the flight deck on the USS Nimitz, off the coast of Busan on March 27, 2023. (File Photo) Photograph:(AFP)

The report by ABC News, citing an unnamed defence official, said the aircraft was on a training flight.

According to American media reports, a United States military jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, California, on Friday (August 25). The cause of the crash was not immediately known, reported ABC News. 

The media report citing officials said that the crash involved an F/A-18 Hornet. The MCAS public affairs told NBC 7, that the crash was reported just before midnight in a remote part of the base east of Interstate 15. 

Meanwhile, Fox News, citing a statement from the base in California reported that the crash took place around near an interstate highway around 11:54 pm (local time) and called it an "accident".

According to Fox News, there was only one pilot on board whose condition was not immediately known. The report by ABC News, citing an unnamed defence official, also said the aircraft was on a training flight.

American media reports citing officials said that a search and rescue operation is underway.

The MCAS public affairs said there were no indications of damage to property on the ground, reported NBC 7. 

This is a developing story...More to follow.

 

