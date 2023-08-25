Ukraine's F-16 pilots to start training in US in September: Pentagon

The Pentagon on Thursday (August 24) said that Ukrainian F-16 pilots will start receiving training from next month in the United States so that they are capable of using the advanced aircraft against Russian forces.



These sophisticated fighter jets have long been sought by Ukraine to improvise their fighting techniques against the Russian invasion, and the nation is now deeply involved in a fitful counter-offensive that is aimed at retaking land held by Russian forces.



The training provided by the US will involve "several" pilots and "dozens" of personnel for maintaining the aircraft, stated Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.



"These pilots will be conducting English language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in September prior to attending F-16 flying training in Arizona" the following month, he stated.

Biden, Zelensky discuss training programme

He added that the Arizona training will be held at Morris Air National Guard Base. The White House stated that United States President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky talked about the training programme on Thursday.



"President Biden reiterated the US commitment to support Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression for as long as it takes, and to hold Russia accountable for its actions," read a White House statement.



The US programme will be expanding plans that their European allies have already announced for training Ukrainian personnel to fly the US-made F-16.



Last week, Denmark and the Netherlands were informed by the United States that they could transfer their F-16s to Ukraine when the pilots of the country have been trained to use them.

Norway joins the list of countries giving F-16s to Ukraine

Norway on Thursday said that it will also give F-16s to Ukraine as the news agency NTB reported that they would make a donation of between five and 10 planes.



Ryder stated that training is likely to last from five to eight months which will vary depending on the skills that the pilots already have.



Language training at the start was crucial, "given the complexities and the specialised English that are required to fly these aircraft," he stated.



Ryder further said that the United States has been moving forward with its own training programme in recognition that the Netherlands Denmark and the Netherlands cannot handle all the pilot preparation that is needed by the Ukraine.



"We know that as the Danes and the Dutch prepare to train those pilots, that at a certain point in the future, capacity will be reached," he stated.

