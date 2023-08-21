Explained | Why was US unsure about giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a year. In February last year, weight of history appeared to descend on the collective imagination of the world as Russia, the descendent state of a former world superpower brought war back into Europe.

The stakes were high and there were fears of Russian troops quickly overrunning Ukraine, which was part of Soviet Russia. After sustained gains in the initial weeks of the conflict, it began to be clear that it was not going to be a cakewalk for the Russians. Several retreats and more than a year later, the war goes on as a virtual stalemate.

During all this period, the Western countries, led by the USA have poured in billions and billions of dollars ino Ukraine. The USA has even provided ammunition, missile systems and more to Ukrainian forces. The help has been of vital importance.

However, Ukraine has long been requesting US-made F-16 fighter jets for its use in the battlefield to defend its territory. And the US has long been reluctant to provide a blank cheque. There have been concerns in the Western decision-making circles that Ukraine may use F-16 jets to cross the frontier and carry out air attacks inside the Russian territory. Ukraine has often sought to assuage these fears by saying that F-16 fighter jets, if they are provided, will be used for defensive purposes.

A look at the F-16 and its might

The F-16, often called the 'Fighting Falcon' is a multi-role fighter aircraft that's compact and highly manoeuverable.

The combat radius of F-16 fighter exceeds that of potential threat fighter jets.

"F-16 can fly more than 500 miles (860 kilometers), deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point," says the official website of the US government.

The fighter jet has all-weather capability which allows it to bomb targets even in non-visual bombing conditions. The 'flying falcon' can withstand upto 9Gs - nine times the force of gravity. Very few fighter aircrafts in the world can boast of this.

F-16 packs major firepower as it can carry two 2000 pound bombs, two AIM-120, two AIM-9 in addition to two 2400 pound external fuel tanks. It has a maximum speed of 1500 mph (Mach-2)

Why does Ukraine want F-16 fighters?

Ukraine has a small air force. At the start of the war almost all fighter planes Ukraine had were old, Soviet-standard fighters. Ukraine had about 120 combat-capable planes. Media reports suggest that the number has fallen as the war has continued. Ukraine does have air capability, but it just might not be enough to effectively defend or attack.

F-16 fighter jet is far superior to jets currently in Ukraine's fleet. Ukraine hasn't used much airpower since the start of the war. F-16 can change that.

Even Russia has been reluctant to use its fighter jets much beyond the frontier, it is considered that Russian air defence systems are effective and it would be hard for current fleet of Ukrainian fighter jet to evade Russians and mount an attack that makes a difference.

Why is US reluctant to directly provide F-16 jets?

Although the Western countries have rallied to help Ukraine. The overall approach has been to contain and even cease the hostilities. Ukraine war has had non-military ramifications like grain shortage, fuel crisis and more. And with nuclear threats coming out from the Russian camp periodically, no one would want an escalation.

Providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would not only be just an act of military help, it would carry sybolism beyond that. With F-16 in its ranks, the battlefield equation may change in Ukraine's favour, in the air combat to start with.

Suply of F-16s from US to Ukraine would thus enrage Russia and currently its further steps can only be speculated. China has been providing diplomatic cover to Russia and largely stood behind it. Though China maintains that a diplomatic solution should be reached, fact remains that it has lent support to Russia. Escalation of Ukraine war with Russia and China coming together in greater degree would certainly not be contributive to resolving the situation peacefully.

So no hopes for Ukraine after all?

Although US is dragging feet on the issue of F-16s, all is not lost for Ukraine as Europe is giving it some hope.

On Sunday (August 20) the Netherlands and Denmark committed to providing F-16s to Ukraine. Prime ministers of both the countries gave Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky this assuarance as he travelled to the two countries to meet the premiers. It has been assured that first deliveries will be due around New Year.

Such a transfer has got a green signal from the US.

“The Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for such a transfer have been met,” said the Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed support for Ukraine and said that Denmark with deliver 19 jets in total and first six jets will be shipped to Ukraine around New Year.

She added that this will be followed by eight in 2024 and five in year next to that

The Danish PM said over 70 Ukrainian military officials had arrived in Denmark for training. Ukraine said that it expects several dozens of pilots to be trained but it was not immediately clear how many pilots had arrived in Denmark.

