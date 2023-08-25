BRICS summit: India dismisses China's claim that New Delhi made a request for Modi-Xi meet

The Indian government has dismissed China's claim that the request for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping came from New Delhi. Speaking to WION, sources said on Friday (August 25) there was a pending request from China for a bilateral meeting, adding, that Modi and Xi had an informal conversation at the leaders lounge on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Relations between India and China have been sour for over three years after soldiers from both sides clashed in the Himalayan frontier in June 2020, resulting in 24 deaths.

The dismissal from the Indian side came after Modi and Xi had a similar interaction during the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali in November last year. According to an official statement, the two leaders had reached an important consensus to stabilise relations between the two countries.

Modi highlights concerns with Xi on border issue

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that Prime Minister Modi highlighted concerns with Chinese President Xi on border issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Modi and Xi agreed "to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," Foreign Secretary Kwatra said.

Modi "underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship".

Meanwhile, a report by the Xinhua news agency said Xi told Modi that improving relations China-India relations served the interests of both countries and was conducive to peace, stability and development.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE