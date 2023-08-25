Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend G20 Summit in India
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said due to the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin won’t be able to attend the event in-person
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in India in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday (Aug 25).
Peskov said due to the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin won’t be able to attend the event in-person.
The last time the Russian president attended the G20 summit in person was in 2019 in Osaka, Japan
During the summits in 2020 (Riyadh), and 2021 (Rome), Putin was present virtually.
He missed the 2022 Bali summit, where he was represented by Finance Minister Sergei Lavrov.
