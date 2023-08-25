ugc_banner

Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend G20 Summit in India

Moscow Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Aug 25, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

The last time the Russian president attended the G20 summit in person was in 2019 in Osaka, Japan Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said due to the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin won’t be able to attend the event in-person

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in India in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday (Aug 25).

Peskov said due to the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin won’t be able to attend the event in-person.

The last time the Russian president attended the G20 summit in person was in 2019 in Osaka, Japan

trending now

During the summits in 2020 (Riyadh), and 2021 (Rome), Putin was present virtually.

He missed the 2022 Bali summit, where he was represented by Finance Minister Sergei Lavrov.

This is a developing story more updates will be added soon

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

New Yorker saves little girl from 75-year-old man who sexually assaulted her

Fact Check: Did Vivek Ramaswamy 'steal' Barack Obama's words for Republican debate?

Naked and mysterious 'wolf man' seen roaming in Harz mountains in Germany

Topics