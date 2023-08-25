Asteroid City review: Wes Anderson's latest is a feast for the senses

For those familiar with Wes Anderson's filmography, the mere mention of his name conjures images of carefully composed frames, vibrant colour palettes, and a cast of characters that seem to spring from the pages of a storybook. Asteroid City checks all these boxes, but it also takes us deeper into the recesses of Anderson's prolifically creative mind, revealing new layers of narrative complexity and metatextual exploration.

With Asteroid City, Wes Anderson once again creates a beautifully detailed world

Set in a retrofuturistic version of 1955, Asteroid City transports us to a desert town that is part celestial observatory and part convention centre. This is a place where Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets gather annually to celebrate the ingenuity of young inventors. The town's pastel-toned facades serve as the backdrop for an ensemble cast that includes both Anderson regulars and newcomers, including Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum and Tom Hanks.

Their interactions are marked by Anderson's signature deadpan dialogue and nuanced performances, which evoke a sense of familiarity even within the context of this otherworldly setting.

As expected from a filmmaker with such a strong grasp on aesthetics, Asteroid City is extremely well-realised and rich with amazing little details. Every scene feels like a painstakingly crafted diorama, inviting the audience to explore every nook and cranny. From the charmingly kitschy roadside motel to the quirky local diner, every location feels like a character in its own right. The visual storytelling extends beyond the set design — props, costumes, and even the tiniest background elements contribute to the film's immersive and distinctive visual language.

Asteroid City's unconventional narrative structure

At the heart of Asteroid City lies a narrative structure that blurs the lines between reality and theatricality. Anderson employs a play-within-a-play device, introducing us to the creation of a stage production that mirrors the events unfolding in the "real" world. This layering of narratives adds a certain depth to the film, inviting audiences to contemplate the nature of storytelling itself. Edward Norton's portrayal of Conrad Earp, the emotionally fragile playwright behind the play, adds an additional layer of complexity. Norton captures the vulnerability and passion of a creative mind, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between art and life.

Asteroid City's beauty is more than skin-deep

While Asteroid City brims with visual splendour, it also touches on themes of grief, connection, and the passage of time. The emotional core of the film revolves around Augie (played by Jason Schwartzman), a war photographer grappling with the loss of his wife. This exploration of grief adds depth to the narrative, anchoring the whimsy in a relatable human experience. As Augie navigates his role as a single parent and tentatively opens himself up to new connections, the film delves into the complexities of rebuilding one's life in the aftermath of loss.

The soundtrack nicely complements Asteroid City's visuals

One cannot discuss Anderson without acknowledging the film's soundtrack, a curated selection of tracks that punctuate key moments with both sentiment and irony. Anderson's penchant for integrating music seamlessly into his narratives is on full display, enhancing the emotional resonance of pivotal scenes. The soundtrack becomes an auditory companion, guiding the audience through the film's emotional ebbs and flows.

Asteroid City invites us to explore the intersections of reality and illusion, laughter and introspection, and to revel in the sheer joy of a cinematic experience that is as thought-provoking as it is visually enchanting.

Like Wes Anderson? Don't miss Asteroid City

As the credits roll on Asteroid City, one is left with a sense of having visited a world both fantastical and familiar — a world where every frame is a meticulously created tableau, and every line of dialogue is a carefully chosen note in a symphony of quirk and whimsy. Anderson continues to be a cinematic tour de force, and Asteroid City stands as a shining example of his ability to transport us to places that exist at the crossroads of imagination and reality.

