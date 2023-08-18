Ghoomer review: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher spin a heartwarming and inspiring story 

Sports serve as a backdrop for several underdog stories. R Balki's Ghoomer celebrates the human spirit of never giving up and fighting the odds even when one hits rock bottom with cricket as its backdrop. The trope is a known one. Resurrecting from the ashes and finding new meaning to life is common in sports dramas but what makes Ghoomer compelling are the stupendous performances by its lead actors- Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.



Kher plays Anina, a gifted batswoman who is on the brink of making her debut on the international circuit as part of the Women's Indian cricket team. Days before her big match, a horrible accident leads to the amputation of her right hand- thereby putting an end to a bright career in international cricket. Amid severe depression and suicidal thoughts, former cricketer Padam Singh Sodhi aka Paddy Sir (Bachchan) bulldozes his way into her life, making her believe that she can be part of the cricket team - this time as a left-arm spinner. Paddy, who was a victim of selection politics, only got to play one test match for the Indian team in his heydays. Now an alcoholic, Paddy is now a cynical, bitter man. So it is an odd pair that Anina and Paddy Sir make, yet they fight the odds to get her back on the pitch- a makeshift one made at Paddy's backyard- so that she can unlearn and learn the tricks of bowling-solely dependent on the left hand.



Balki serves as the co-writer with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani and keeps the narrative light yet engaging. The premise may be tragic, but the narration solely focuses on Anina's journey of resurrection. Anina's family is shown as supportive although not much is explored in their stories. There is an encouraging, straight-faced Federer fan granny (Shabana Azmi in top form), a spiritual, enthusiastic father (Shivendra Singh Dungarpur) and two brothers who are obsessed with food. The family is shown strictly as enablers in Anina's success story. The story itself is of Anina and of a troubled former cricketer Paddy Sodhi. The two do not start off on a good note but yet find their way back to each other with Paddy pushing her hard to give her best and get back to the place she deserves to be in.



Bachchan delivers to the part well. A monologue scene may remind you of his father (Amitabh Bachchan is part of the film in a cameo role) but overall Bachchan delivers a stellar performance. His role is of a cynical man, disgruntled with life and what it has offered him yet your heart goes out for him. His scenes of prepping Kher for the match stand out especially for his one-liners. He also shares great on-screen chemistry with his transgender housekeeper/adopted sister (Ivanka Das) and their scenes lift the story up to a great extent. It is heartening to see the actor play a role that is perhaps close to his age and so real. At a time when his contemporaries are sticking to formula films, Bachchan doesn't mind playing a slightly overweight, greying, cynical leading man on screen- quite refreshing in today's times of larger-than-life action thrillers. Bachchan has worked with Balki earlier in Paa and it seems that the actor brings his A-game to the filmmaker's sets.



The other star of the show is of course Saiyami Kher, who has less dialogues but so much more to do physically. Kher, a former cricketer herself, sinks her teeth into the character and it's no mean feat to play a role where the right hand cannot be operational. Sure they took the help of prosthetics but there are several scenes which showcase the usage of the left hand and Kher emotes the struggles and pain well. The climatic scene is special where the stadium erupts in joy even as Kher falls on her knees and cries out of relief, frustration and joy.



While Ghoomer boasts of several interesting characters -played by good credible actors- they remain on the fringe. Not much is known about the cricket and stats-obsessed grandmother or why Paddy lives with a transgender woman. Or what Anina's brothers do for a living. Or why her boyfriend (Angad Bedi) has left a thriving career in the US and come back to India. They all are shown as enablers in the story of the lead. I would have liked to watch a bit more about these characters.



Ghoomer still makes for an engaging watch. At 2 hour 20 minutes, the film really does not have a single dull moment and it celebrates the human spirit. It's a linear story, one that leads to a predictable crescendo at a cricket stadium but still manages to capture the attention of the audience. Who doesn't like an underdog story which celebrates the will to fight back? It's inspiring for not just those who play the sport but otherwise as well. The story is definitely made special for its easy narration- sans unnecessary drama - and its two leads -Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan who make Ghoomer a winner in every possible way.



Go for it, you know how the story will pan out but you will still find yourself rooting for Anina.