Blue Beetle movie review: DC's latest will cure your superhero fatigue

Blue Beetle movie review: In an era where caped crusaders have become as familiar as the sunrise, where blockbuster after blockbuster delivers relentless cosmic battles and world-shattering showdowns, it's no surprise that the superhero genre has been showing signs of strain — the Avengers fatigue that James Cameron promised all those years ago. The once-untamed excitement that accompanied every hero's entrance onto the big screen is now veering dangerously close to exhaustion. I don't know about you, but for me, it is getting too much. I think the problem is not necessarily of quantity as much as quality. Too many superhero movies were made earlier too (say, around 2014), but back then, these concepts were fresh and not done to death. Now, nearly every movie is about saving the world or the universe (or even the multiverse these days).

But amid this sea of epic confrontations and multiverse-spanning quests, Blue Beetle, DC's latest, is a mostly entertaining, low-stakes romp that is a refreshing anomaly in an overstuffed genre. As we've witnessed the sky crack and cities crumble so many times, it brings us right back down to Earth, reminding us that sometimes, the most compelling stories can emerge from the humblest beginnings.

What is Blue Beetle all about?

The movie follows the journey of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a young Mexican law school graduate from Palmera City, Texas (a fictional city). He stumbles upon an artifact known as the Scarab, which is connected to Kord Industries, a company led by CEO Victoria Kord (played by Susan Sarandon). The artifact has the power to transform into a powerful suit of armour, which is both arcane and high-tech, and it merges with Jaime, giving him enhanced abilities and advanced weaponry.

As Jaime grapples with his newfound powers, he finds himself entangled in a battle against Kord Industries and its CEO's malevolent plans. Victoria aims to use the Scarab's technology for her own sinister purposes, including the creation of an army of super soldiers known as OMACs (One Man Army Corps). Jaime only has his family, including his uncle Rudy (George Lopez), his sister Milagro (Bruna Marquezine), his mother Rocio (Elpidia Carrillo), his father Alberto (Damián Alcázar), and his grandmother Nana (Adriana Barraza), to help him against Kord's nefarious schemes.

La Familia!

Blue Beetle skilfully weaves Jaime Reyes' family dynamics into its narrative, showcasing the significance of his relationships and the impact they have on his journey as a hero. Even when the, um, superheroics got too much for me at one point (more on that later), the interactions between Jaime and his family got me hooked on the story and invested in their fates. They are all excellent and I believe the setup established within the movie could make way for quite an amazeballs sitcom.

The best part for me about this family is that the script instantly makes them all relatable and even universal. My favourite was Nana, whose mysterious past as a revolutionary against "imperialists", comes into play later on in many amusing ways. She is too familiar with a large gun to just be a stay-at-home granny. Rudy is your typical weirdo uncle many of us know (who is a good guy at heart and is often full of nice surprises). Then there is the sister Milagro who pulls your leg but loves and cares for you deeply in her own way. Then there is the caring mother and a father who doles out wise advice.

The movie takes time to explore the challenges and dreams of Jaime's family, highlighting their struggles as Mexican immigrants living in the economically challenged outskirts of Palmera City. These elements are portrayed with authenticity and respect, offering commentary on the immigrant experience without reducing it to a mere backdrop.

The themes in Blue Beetle are fairly pat but they work for the story.

What doesn't work in Blue Beetle?

Despite all the positive aspects of the film, including its fresh take on the superhero genre and its emphasis on personal connections, Blue Beetle does encounter a familiar pitfall that many modern superhero movies tend to stumble upon. As the story reaches its climax, its focus to a grandiose CGI-driven spectacle that, while visually impressive, veers into a territory that we've witnessed time and again in similar films. The buildup of tension and emotion that the film so carefully constructs begins to take a backseat to the dazzling array of special effects and explosive action sequences. It's as if the movie succumbs to the pressure of adhering to the larger-than-life expectations inherent in the genre.

It's a reminder that, even in a movie that dares to subvert certain genre conventions, there are tropes that are difficult to escape.

So is Blue Beetle worth watching?

In the end, while Blue Beetle may not be a flawless leap, it's a significant stride in the right direction. Even in a landscape crowded with capes and cosmic clashes, there's always room for smaller stories that touch the human soul. Take note, Kevin Feige.

