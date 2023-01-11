Top 10 world news: US FAA says flights resuming operations, Afghan suicide blast kills 20 & more

Ambulance workers in the United Kingdom (UK) went on strike on Wednesday (January 11) over better pay with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling Parliament that the walkout is terrifying for patients. Another such strike will take place on January 23. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system has been fully restored, hours after it experienced a major technical glitch. And in Afghanistan, over 20 people were killed and eight were injured in a suicide blast outside the country's foreign ministry in Kabul.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Around 25,000 ambulance workers in the United Kingdom (UK) went on a strike on Wednesday (January 11) over pay and working conditions. This is the second time since ambulance workers walked out and a third such strike is expected on January 23.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced that its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system— which alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights— has been fully restored and the ground stop has been lifted, hours after it experienced a major technical glitch.

More than 20 people are reported to have been killed in a suicide bomb attack outside the Afghanistan foreign ministry office in Kabul on Wednesday. An explosion near the headquarters of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul killed over 20 and injured around eight, according to AP reports. Sources say a meeting was taking place inside the MoFA building.

The Russian army on Wednesday (January 11) countered mercenary group Wagner's claim a day back that its fighters had taken control of the Soledar City in Ukraine. Issuing a statement, the Russian army said the battle for Soledar is ongoing, adding assault squads were fighting in the city, a report by news agency AFP said. Earlier, Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed late Tuesday that the group took control of the entire territory of the city.

During the pandemic, Lidl, Zara's owners Inditex, H&M, and Next are alleged to have paid Bangladeshi apparel suppliers less than production costs, making it difficult for factories to meet the nation's minimum wage requirements.

Sepideh Qolian, on of Iran's most prominent women activist has described the torture and interrogation that has been taking place in Iran's notorious Evin prison. BBC reported that Qolian has written a letter from inside the jail. She is serving a five-year jail sentence handed in 2018 for what the courts termed actions 'against national security.' At the time, she had supported a strike.

Back in 2002, Iran, Russia and India signed an agreement for the construction of the International North-South Transport Corridor, connecting India and Russia through Iran and Azerbaijan, bypassing the Suez Canal.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo's noted admission about country's human rights violations came a day ahead of Human Rights Watch report on state of human rights across 100 countries worldwide.

WWE, the world's largest pro-wrestling company, has reportedly been bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. As per DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, WWE "will go back to being private" for the first time since October 1999.



