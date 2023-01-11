Russia's mercenary group Wagner claims to control Soledar; Ukraine denies it

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's mercenary group Wagner claimed late Tuesday (January 10) that his fighters took control of Soledar city in Ukraine following intense fighting this week. Wagner has also taken control of Soledar's huge salt mines. "Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Prigozhin said, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday citing local media.

Prigozhin said the number of captives will be announced on Wednesday and did not share any further details. Wagner's chief also published a photograph of himself in military uniform surrounded by the mercenary group's fighters but did not mention where was it (the photograph) taken, a report by the news agency AFP said on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear the extent of Wagner's control of Soledar. However, the control of the city and its salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia.

The Ukrainian government has denied that the mercenary group has taken control of Soledar. "Soledar was, is and will be Ukrainian," the strategic communications branch of the Ukrainian military said in a statement, the AFP report said. The branch said that photographs released by Wagner that Russian media said were taken in Soledar had been taken elsewhere.

Wagner's claim to control Soledar comes as its military struck Kharkiv city in eastern Ukraine, just hours after a visit by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Taking to Telegram, regional governor Oleg Synegubov warned Kharkiv's residents to stay in shelters as occupiers were bombing again. The city has faced heavy bombardment since the beginning of Russia's offensive in Ukraine in February last year.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock became the first highest-level Western official to visit Kharkiv, AFP reported. Baerbock vowed further German support for Ukraine and stressed that her government will keep supplying weapons that Ukraine needs to free its citizens who are still suffering under the terror of Russian occupation.

The German foreign minister provided Ukraine with the following- a "further help package" of power generators, 20 million euros ($21 million) for demining and 20 million euros as financial help for the Starlink project ensuring internet access.

