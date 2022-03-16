Russia-Ukraine war: Is the western press asking same, agenda-driven, motivated questions?

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been receiving an outpouring of support from across the world, especially the West.

On February 24, Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in order to overthrow the Zelensky regime, which the Kremlin believes harbours “Nazi ideology”.

The war, one of the biggest in Europe since 1945, has claimed thousands of lives and triggered a mass exodus of Ukrainians to neighbouring countries.

As expected, the war drew wide condemnation from all around the world. While US, UK and EU imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia, there are other countries like India, which reminded that the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to resolve the issue.

As one of the biggest humanitarian crises unfolds, the press briefing of Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, on Tuesday witnessed one of the unruly sides of the western media, a day ahead of Zelensky’s address to the Congress.

During the press meet, the Western press reporters repeatedly asked why the Biden administration isn’t doing more to provide military support to Ukraine.

A reporter asked, “Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have made clear that what they believe they need the most—more warplanes and fighter jets. So, why is the US assessing something different?”

While another journalist wanted to know whether the Biden administration will supply more weapons to Ukraine.

“President Zelensky will be speaking to Congress tomorrow. He has been pushing for fighter jets and a no-fly zone. We expect to hear the same requests tomorrow as well. Has the administration’s thinking shifted on that at all?”

A video of the press briefing was shared on Twitter by US-based The Intercept news organisation. Many users slammed the reporters for fanning the flames of war.

"The link between MSM media and the U.S. war machine couldn't be clearer. While most journalists insist on pressing for an escalation,@ryangrim asked Jen Psaki about Zelensky's other request: can the U.S. be more involved in negotiations toward a peaceful resolution to the war?" a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Most media is pushing for more military escalation. Glad someone asks about negotiations"

It is evident from the sort of questions asked that the western media was repeatedly peddling motivated and agenda-driven questions surrounding the conflict instead of raising genuine questions on what is being done to de-escalate the tensions.