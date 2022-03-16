‘Struggling’ Russia deploying more reinforcements from across country into Ukraine: UK intel

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia is gathering reinforcements from across the country as it is facing “personnel losses” in the Ukrainian war, UK defence ministry’s latest public intelligence assessment report said.

The report, released on Tuesday, stated that Vladimir Putin is “increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses in Ukraine,”

The UK ministry said Russia was redeploying forces from as far away as "its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia" and was increasingly tapping other sources of fighters such as "private military companies, Syrians, and other mercenaries."

“Russia is increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses. It is likely that Russia is struggling to conduct offensive operations in the face of sustained Ukrainian resistance,” the assessment said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/sdQNbNojkk



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dt3peYkO7y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 15, 2022 ×

“Russia will likely attempt to use these forces to hold captured territory and free up its combat power to renew stalled offensive operations,” it added.

Earlier, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia travelled to the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite Russian bombardment of the city.

The three leaders made a long, hazardous journey by rail from Poland to Kyiv in a show of support despite worries within the European Union about the security risks of travelling within a war zone.

“It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance,” tweeted Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

(With inputs from agencies)