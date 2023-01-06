Germany, US to supply armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine

Germany and the US have decided to send armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday. The decision was made during a joint German-U.S. statement after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with US President Joe Biden.

This comes after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urgently sought an upgrade in armament to fight off Russia's invasion, Al Jazeera reported. While Germany is deploying Marder infantry fighting vehicles and will join the US in sending a Patriot missile battery to Kyiv, the US has agreed to provide Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

“In late December, the United States announced its donation of a Patriot air defence missile battery to Ukraine. Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defence battery to Ukraine,” the statement read.

According to a report by Reuters, the US planned on sending about 50 Bradleys built by BAE Systems Plc to Ukraine. The German government, however, did not state when or how many Marder APCs will be delivered, but added that the country will also train the Ukraine forces to operate them.

“The United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on the respective systems,” the statement further said.

Scholz had been reluctant to give Ukraine heavy weapons out of concern that it may involve North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the conflict. The deliveries represent a substantial change in his position.

The move comes after French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to supply AMX-10s "tank killers" to Ukraine. According to the French presidency, the Ukrainian military will receive one of these Western-made wheeled tank destroyers for the first time.

Watch | France pledges armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly urged European and NATO powers to provide heavier weapons for their combat mission.

Several countries have time and again slammed Russia and risen in support of Ukraine, providing the country with the required financial and military aid in its fight against the Russian invasion that began on February 24, last year.

“President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed,” the leaders said in the joint statement.