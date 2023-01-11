ugc_banner

Afghanistan: Over 20 killed in explosion outside foreign ministry in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan Jan 11, 2023

Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

An explosion near MoFA building in Kabul has led to over 20 casualties with several people injured. 

An explosion near the headquarters of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul killed over and injured around eight, according to AP reports. Sources say a meeting was taking place inside the MoFA building. 

Further details are awaited.

