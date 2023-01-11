'Naatu Naatu' shot outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's palace, reveals 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli

Blockbuster Telugu movie 'RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' created history today by becoming the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category. And, a fun fact about the track is currently taking the internet by storm.

Since many people didn't know that the peppy dance number was shot outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence in 2021, this information is leaving them shocked and surprised.

Yes, you read it right! The hit number, featuring Ram Charn and Jr NTR, was shot at the Mariinskyi Palace, which is the official ceremonial residence of the President of Ukraine.

SS Rajamouli once shared this fun fact about the song in an interview. While speaking to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, SS Rajamouli said, "We shot the Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine. It is a real location. Actually, it is the Ukrainian President’s palace. There is a parliament right beside the palace. Luckily, they gave us permission to shoot because the Ukrainian president was a television actor. The funny thing is that he acted as the President in a TV series before becoming the President."

The Telugu song was composed by MM Keeravani. Its lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. Meanwhile, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava crooned the track.

At the 80th Golden Globes, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appearance through a pre-recorded video message.

While delivering a "special message of peace", he said, "The war in Ukraine is not over yet. But the tide is turning, and it is already clear who would win. There are still battles and tears. Now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: it was you. The free people of the free world. Those who united around the support of free Ukrainian people, in our common struggle for freedom, for democracy, for the right to live and to laugh — no matter who you are, no matter where you are from."

