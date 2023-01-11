Letitia Wright treats fans to 'Black Panther 3' update at Golden Globes

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Letitia Wright gave a much-awaited update on the third chapter of the 'Black Panther' saga during the Official Digital Pre-Show at the Golden Globes 2023 and discussed the future of the franchise. The actress revealed that the sequel may already be in the works.

While speaking to Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, who asked, "When are we going to get ‘Black Panther 3’ greenlit?" Wright said, "I think it’s already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and director Ryan Coogler needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that."

When pressed for more, Wright replied, "I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest, so I’m manifesting a 'Black Panther 3', why not?"

Letitia Wright says ‘BLACK PANTHER 3’ is already in the works. pic.twitter.com/tQ8MTcAR1q — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

Wright gleamed in ombré hues on the ceremony's red carpet. The actress arrived in a sharp two-toned gown, featuring a sleeveless silhouette with printed ombré orange panelling on the front. To accessorise, she opted for triple-layered diamond post earrings and a cocktail ring. For her footwear, she opted for matching satin strappy heels.

Back in November 2022, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige spoke about a potential third chapter of the franchise. At the time, Coogler said that he definitively had no idea what he was doing next as a writer and director.

But Feige interrupted and said that he is in conversations with Coogler about a third 'Black Panther' film and they're pitching ideas back and forth.

When asked whether he would ever consider making a sequel without Coogler, Feige said, "I go back to what I said when we decided to make ‘Wakanda Forever’ after losing Chad. This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years."

However, Feige stated that working without Coogler "wouldn’t be the preference".

