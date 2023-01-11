Selena Gomez's little sister flaunts $3,900 Prada bag at Golden Globe Awards 2023 red carpet

American singer Selena Gomez, who bagged her first Golden Globes nomination this year, arrived at The Beverly Hilton, on Tuesday, to attend the prestigious award ceremony with her 9-year-old little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey. The two dressed to impress for the occasion and looked adorable walking hand-in-hand at the ceremony. Photos of the two have gone viral on social media and are making waves.

While the 'Same Old Love' singer rocked a velvet column gown from the Valentino Haute Couture collection, her sister donned a sparkly dress and carried a bag that perfectly matched her outfit. Selena's gown featured a knee-high slit and eggplant-coloured statement puff sleeves along with a long train.

Gracie's yellow dress featured a tulle skirt and a sequin bodice. But, it was her bag that really stole the show tonight. The little munchkin flaunted her Prada Cleo satin purse that was adorned with crystals. The glittering bag is currently being sold at Prada's official website for $3,900.

Gomez styled her gown with Santoni platforms and De Beers diamonds. To complete the look, she opted for a classic '90s bombshell makeup look. For her tresses, she opted for a high ponytail styled by her longtime pro hairstylist Marissa Marino.

This isn't the first red-carpet appearance of the two sisters together. Over the years, they have treated fans to several adorable red-carpet appearances. At the 'Frozen 2' premiere, Selena and her sister Gracie arrived in twinning Marc Jacobs Frozen-esque outfits.

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Selena was nominated in the best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical category for the role of Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building'. Other stars who bagged nominations in the same category were Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks). Quinta won the trophy!

