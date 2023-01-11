Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan don traditional Indian outfits, Jr NTR opts for tuxedo

The 80th Golden Globe Awards, on Tuesday, returned in its full glory after being on hold for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations of lack of diversity. Several big stars from global showbiz descended on the red carpet and shelled major style goals. Inda also had a reason to rejoice as 'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli, was nominated in several categories and even managed to bag a trophy for Best Original Song category.

Along with the ace director, the film's lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR walked the red carpet at the awards show and marked their presence in dapper outfits. While Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli brought a touch of India to the prestigious award ceremony and chose to go desi, Jr NTR looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Check out the photos below!

Serving suave elegance on the red carpet, Ram Charan made a major fashion statement in a black sherwani set. For the ethnic look, he chose a bandh gala kurta featuring intricately embroidered patterns, full-length sleeves, front hidden button closures, a brooch, and side slits. He paired it with straight-fit matching black pajama, dress shoes, a diamond-studded ring, and ear studs.

SS Rajamouli donned a black silk kurta along with red printed dhoti pants for the award ceremony. He styled his kurta with dhoti pants and a stylish red-coloured shawl. To complete the look, he opted for black shoes and a salt-and-pepper look.

Coming to Jr NTR, the actor brought classy elegance to the red carpet. Donning a chic tuxedo set featuring a notch-lapel collar jacket, a crisp white shirt and black pants, the actor posed for the lens as he joined the rest of the 'RRR' team. His blazer featured padded shoulders and a tailored fit. He completed the look with a polka dot-print pocket square, tinted glasses, and a back-swept hairdo.

Check out the full list of Golden Globes Awards 2023 winners here.