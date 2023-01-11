Golden Globes 2023: Big win for India! 'RRR' wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Golden Globe Awards 2023: It doesn't get better than this for India and blockbuster film 'RRR' picks up the highly coveted Best Original Song for entertainer 'Naatu Naatu' that has the world dancing to its tunes.
Golden Globes 2023: Lo and behold as India wins Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR. The film's song has been highly revered as people can't stop raving about the choreography, the fresh tunes and the overall happy theme of the song. 'RRR' has been nominated in two categories.
And the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG Goes to #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/CGnzbRfEPk
The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. It has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.
🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥@mmkeeravaani with his #GoldenGlobes Award for #NaatuNaatu. pic.twitter.com/xqW3dN7LKE— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 11, 2023
'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are attending the prestigious awards ceremony. The trio were seen interacting with the media and talking about the experience filming for 'RRR' and the response they have received worldwide for the film. Ram Charan, earlier, opened up about the "surreal" feeling of receiving all the love for their film. He spoke about "sleeping with the trophy" if they win the awards. Catch all the live updates here.
The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is currently live with comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael as host for the event. The Globes is back after the HFPA brought a few changes to include a larger, more diverse membership in place -- something they changed after the 2020 scandal when celebrities called the Globes "sexist and racist" for being "too white". Also, this year, the Golden Globes laid out a silver carpet instead of a red carpet.
