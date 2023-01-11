ugc_banner
Live Coverage | Golden Globe Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins its first trophy!

WION Web Team
Beverly Hills, CaliforniaUpdated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

Follow all the LIVE Golden Globe Awards 2023 updates here. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The 2023 edition of the Golden Globes Awards is underway. Dozens of movies, TV shows, actors, actresses, writers, and so on are vying for trophies in numerous categories This year, Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin', a dark comedy about the breaking of a friendship, leads with eight nominations. But the competition in every single category is going to be fierce. This is the most nods by any film since 2004's 'Cold Mountain'. Multiversal adventure 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the runner-up with six nods. 'Babylon' and 'The Fablemans' follow with five nominations. On the television side, 'Abbott Elementary' is leading with 5 nominations. 'The Crown', 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Pam & Tommy',  and 'The White Lotus', each have 4 nods. India's 'RRR' has also scored two nods in the Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film categories.

Follow all the LIVE Golden Globe Awards 2023 updates here.

 

11 Jan 2023, 7:21 (IST)
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actress)

Quinta Brunson takes home the trophy for her performance as Janine Teagues in 'Abbot Elementary'. This is her first nomination and first win.

11 Jan 2023, 7:19 (IST)
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White wins the trophy for his performance as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in 'The Bear'.

11 Jan 2023, 7:08 (IST)
'RRR' makes history, wins Best Original Song

'Naatu Naatu' wins! Rajamouli scripts history. 'RRR' wins its first Golden Globe.

11 Jan 2023, 7:06 (IST)
Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz takes the trophy for his score for Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'.

11 Jan 2023, 7:03 (IST)
11 Jan 2023, 6:58 (IST)
Best Supporting Performance in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama

Tyler James Williams takes the trophy for his performance in 'Abbott Elementary'.

11 Jan 2023, 6:44 (IST)
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Actress

Angela Bassett wins the trophy for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

11 Jan 2023, 6:40 (IST)
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Actor

Ke Huy Quan wins the trophy for his performance as Waymond Wang in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

11 Jan 2023, 6:29 (IST)
11 Jan 2023, 6:27 (IST)
11 Jan 2023, 6:17 (IST)
