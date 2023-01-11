Live Coverage | Golden Globe Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins its first trophy!

The 2023 edition of the Golden Globes Awards is underway. Dozens of movies, TV shows, actors, actresses, writers, and so on are vying for trophies in numerous categories This year, Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin', a dark comedy about the breaking of a friendship, leads with eight nominations. But the competition in every single category is going to be fierce. This is the most nods by any film since 2004's 'Cold Mountain'. Multiversal adventure 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the runner-up with six nods. 'Babylon' and 'The Fablemans' follow with five nominations. On the television side, 'Abbott Elementary' is leading with 5 nominations. 'The Crown', 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Pam & Tommy', and 'The White Lotus', each have 4 nods. India's 'RRR' has also scored two nods in the Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film categories. Follow all the LIVE Golden Globe Awards 2023 updates here.