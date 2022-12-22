SS Rajamouli and the magnificent feat he has achieved with 'RRR'

Written By: Pragati Awasthi Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

2022 was all about SS Rajamouli and his Indian epic action drama 'RRR'. The film told the story of two tribal revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against the Britishers. The action film has been a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release, with many Hollywood luminaries praising the film for its gripping plot, awe-inspiring CGI action, and grand action sequences. After the film received rave reviews from Hollywood personalities and became an internet sensation, it was considered one of the frontrunners for the upcoming award season. As predicted, SS Rajamouli's film earned two nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which are often considered a precursor to the Academy Awards. Today, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for 2023, and as a major win, the Indian film 'RRR' found mentions in a few categories. As 'RRR' takes one step closer to the Oscars, here we take a look at its magnificent journey, its rise, and its international acclaim.

Rise Roar Revolt

'Rise, Roar, Revolt" (RRR) is not just a film; it's a world beyond our imagination. SS Rajamouli, who is known for his work mainly in Telugu cinema, broke all the box office records in 2015 with his magnum opus 'Baahubhali,' and that is when he became a common name among Indian audiences, especially between Hindi speaking people. After the first part, he shattered box office records with the second part of his action franchise in 2017. After 5 years, in 2022, he again made a comeback with another of his imaginative worlds, and this time he came not only to break box office records but to take the film to a level that no other Indian film has ever reached. With all the commendable and advanced work, the ace director took the game a notch higher. The film has risen to a level that no one could have imagined, whether it's the smashing box office numbers, the roaring international acclaim, or, above all, earning a nomination and praise at some of the most prestigious awards in the cinema world.

RRR Phenomena

The whole year, many films came and go but one that remained in headlines was 'RRR' - first for its box office run, then appreciation from prominent personalities and directors from the western world, Nattu Nattu craze and now for making history at some prestigious awards of the cinema world. The pan-India film, who was released in March, was quick to shatter all the box office record. With ₹5.500 billion making cost, the movie was the most expensive Indian movie ever made and within few months of its release Rajamouli's extravaganza drama was quick to take the title of one of the highest earning movies of all time. The film has so far raked Rs 12 billion at the worldwide box office and has become the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

Netflix exposure

After months of its release, S.S. Rajamouli’s 1920s-set action drama was released on Netflix in the United States and other regions when it gained the attention of the international audience. West people enjoyed the bromance between the lead character of Komaram Bheem played by NT Rama Rao Jr and Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and insanely fell in love with the 'Nattu Nattu'. The film gained phenomenal reviews from the audience who were quick to praise the Rajamouli's masterpiece and its when the word of mouth started spreading.

Reviews from around the world

The actual craze around 'RRR' started after the movie was released on Netflix. After it was released to the public, the movie started getting the attention of many prominent personalities. Filmmakers and directors from around the world have shared great words for the film in recent months. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' director Daniel Kwan tweeted: "After a busy year of work and travel, I’ve finally checked a couple of things off my list: 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched "RRR.. Holy cow! You guys weren’t kidding. "Anytime I watch an Indian action film, I feel like I’m working in the wrong country," he wrote. Director Edgar Wright, and Joe Russo are among the other filmmakers who have praised the film.

Nattu Nattu craze

Not just Indians, but Americans and Japanese have shouted, screamed, whistled, and danced to RRR's superhit song 'Nattu Nattu.' The craze around the film became more evident when videos emerged of people dancing in theatres and trying to imitate the iconic signature step of the film's popular song. After America, the mania around the film's song spread after the film was released in the country in October. The song became a trend, with many netizens sharing their videos dancing to the popular song. YouTuber Mayo also danced to the popular song.



The YouTuber got to interview Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR, and post-interview made a video of herself dancing on "Naatu Naatu." Sharing the video, she wrote, "After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan, @tarak9999, and @ssrajamouli for the #RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home." The song has nabbed a nomination at the 80th Golden Globes Awards in the Best Original Song category. And predictions say the upbeat song may score an Oscar nomination in the original song category.



Historic feat!

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is rock solid when it comes to boxing office earnings. After raking in big numbers and praise from a worldwide audience, the magnum opus was released in Japan in October, and within just two months the film has now become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies in Japan.



Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer movie has dethroned Rajinikanth starrer 'Muthu', which stood atop of the Japan box office for 24 years.



The film has achieved a new feat by earning JPY 403 million (Rs 24 crore) approximately at the Japanese box office.

Academy feat!

After getting snubbed by the Indian government for choosing the drama as its official entry for the Oscars in 2023, SS Rajamouli took the whole work in his hands. The makers have submitted the film for the Oscars' consideration in several categories. After promoting the film in the West for months, the film has landed on the prediction lists of acclaimed entertainment sites that have marked the film in many key categories. Recently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the 2023 Oscars, and India's 'RRR' found mentions. The film's insanely popular track 'Naatu Naatu' has been named in one category: Original Song. However, many publications have predicted that a film may secure a position in other major categories too, including Best Picture and Best Director.



