Golden Globe Awards 2023: Snubs and surprises

The 80th Golden Globe Awards honoured the best in film and television on Tuesday evening. The awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Going on into the ceremony, Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin', a dark comedy about the breaking of a friendship, led with eight nominations. In the television side, 'Abbott Elementary' was the favourite with five nods. But the competition in every single category was fierce. Just like every year, this year's Golden Globes did not satisfy everybody. There were significant misses and even a few happy surprises. Here are snubs and surprises in Golden Globe Awards 2023:

A truly amazingly choreographed song with a catchy tune, it has captured the imagination of millions around the world. It may even be the best-known thing about the film. There are few other songs in the category that stand a chance against 'Naatu Naatu'. Yes, the song was one of the favourites in the category, but it still had to beat songs involving internationally-renowned artists such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Alexandre Desplat. And, happily, it did! But it should have won in the other category too.

'RRR' (Snub)

There is no question as to the Argentine historical drama 'Argentina, 1985' is a superb movie. So was the German anti-war movie 'All Quiet on the Western Front', Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave', but 'RRR' probably deserved that trophy for being such an unapologetically over-the-top and astounding experience.

A spinoff prequel and occasionally, and ultimately, a sequel, Better Call Saul' did to Bob Odenkirk's slimy, fast-talking lawyer what 'Breaking Bad' had done to Bryan Cranston's high school Chemistry teacher-turned-drug-kingpin: tell a painstakingly plotted, dramatic and compelling origin story of a character. The two shows had common writers, much of the crew, and many cast members, and there were a few thematic similarities, but the two shows were fairly distinct. The show ended with a whimper that was somehow as effective as a bang, a quietly devastating finale that was both sparingly and exceedingly well-written. A satisfying end to one of the greatest shows ever. It is a shame then that the show was overlooked in both the nominated categories: Best Television Series (Drama) and Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actor).

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (snub)