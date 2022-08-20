How 'Better Call Saul' outdid 'Breaking Bad'

Fourteen years after AMC premiered 'Breaking Bad', this television universe of crooks and drug lords has finally ended with the finale of Better Call Saul'. Sure, the minds of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould might change and they may announce a Kim Wexler sequel or whatever, but thus far they have said that this is the end of the road.

A spinoff prequel and occasionally, and ultimately, a sequel, Better Call Saul' did to Bob Odenkirk's slimy, fast-talking lawyer what 'Breaking Bad' had done to Bryan Cranston's high school Chemistry teacher-turned-drug-kingpin: tell a painstakingly plotted, dramatic and compelling origin story of a character. The two shows had common writers, much of the crew, and many cast members, and there were a few thematic similarities, but the two shows were fairly distinct.

We can finally have a discussion over which series was better. Opinions will differ, and I welcome you to venture yours. But if you ask me? 'Better Call Saul' was slightly better. A re-watch of both shows may tilt my view the other way, but as it stands, this is my sentiment. Before you come at me with virtual pitchforks, let me explain.

When the prequel spinoff was announced, it felt kind of superfluous. Yep, Saul Goodman was incredibly entertaining to watch but only when seen from the perspective of Walter White. Why would anybody care about that supporting character who is an unscrupulous, cowardly lawyer and cracks corny jokes? He appeared more suited to be in a sitcom, instead of a drama like 'Breaking Bad'.

The answers to those pertinent questions came on February 8, 2015, with 'Better Call Saul' season 1 episode 1. While Vince Gilligan had the sole credit on the parent series, he enlisted his fellow writer Peter Gould for the new show.

'Breaking Bad' was marked by big dramatic moments that accompanied the descent of Bryan Cranston's mild-mannered chemistry teacher into devilry. The slow burn pace only intensified the effect of the final season, which was brimming with shocks and deaths as consequences of Walt's many, many actions ranging from questionable to downright evil. As Walter continued to break bad, he did things that even the most psychopathic villains he and his partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) had to face on their way to the top would balk at.

The running theme of the story, as per Gilligan, was every action has a consequence. This was proven again and again as everything exacerbated in Walt's life. Ultimately, he succumbed to cancer. But not before making the life of everybody who survived him -- including his wife and children -- a living hell.

But even while committing the worst atrocities, even after becoming a monster in human skin, he and his actions remained inevitably human, justifiable in his twisted worldview. This was the biggest triumph of 'Breaking Bad'.

At the centre 'Better Call Saul' was not a big drug kingpin, but a lesser-known collaborator and slimy lawyer who was known to good citizens of Albuquerque as just a clown who appears in TV advertisements. He did not have that aura of majesty and dread that Walt had had. But, we learned, he had been a well-meaning public defender Jimmy McGill who was good at elaborate cons but also had a heart. His conscience was not completely eroded when we met him.

But he is increasingly embracing his former conman persona 'Slippin' Jimmy'. The actions of his older brother, the reputed lawyer Charles McGill (Michael McKean) do not help either. He thinks of Jimmy as a good-for-nothing and knows of his small-time criminal ways. How can he ever be lawyerly if he is really a fraud? The law is sacred, after all. For Jimmy, however, his law education can be used for even bigger cons. It is a means to an end, not an end itself.

During the course of the show, Jimmy McGill lures in even fellow law practitioner, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who had more noble intentions to choose this profession.

Jimmy's moral downfall into Saul Goodman is more gradual and subtle. And as said above, not as dotted with huge explosions and shootouts as Walter's arc was. One could say, I presume, that Jimmy's story has less 'entertainment' value. For instance, the first few seasons of 'Better Call Saul' put off even veteran 'Breaking Bad' fans who found it too slow. But the show ultimately proved to be deeper and more poignant than its predecessor, almost like a Shakespearean tragedy, with all the associated pathos. Instead of a fall from the cliff that was 'Breaking Bad', Saul's pre-Walter White story is a string of small declines -- much more heartbreaking.

It is frankly incredible how the callous criminal lawyer (with emphasis on the 'criminal) of 'Breaking Bad' became a three-dimensional, layered character in 'Better Call Saul'. That is the genius behind this universe.

