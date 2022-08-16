'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 13 review: Jimmy McGill's tale ends with a quietly devastating finale

It's over. 'Better Call Saul' is over. Finally, I can say with utter conviction that 'Breaking Bad' prequel (and sequel) spinoff had ended as a series that is slightly better than its parent. The show only had to stick the landing, and it did that gloriously. The finale episode, smartly titled "Saul Gone" but not for the reason you believe, is a masterclass in how to deliver an explosive, crushing end to a story with quiet scenes in which hardly anything appears to be happening. But for those who have been on this journey since the beginning? It's like bidding adieu to a loved one.

'Better Call Saul' was supposed to be the story of a decent man becoming a poorer, sleazier version of himself largely through his own action. But the show became so much more, so much more than even its predecessor. Walter White's tale was tragic and often horrifying. Like repetitive blows to a head with a blunt weapon. But Jimmy McGill's descent into Saul Goodman was like a slow-moving tragedy. Like stabs to your limbs with a pen knife. Far more gradual and ultimately more hurtful.

Your warning here that moving forward will spoil the finale for you. So better watch the episode (if you haven't) and then come back.

The Season 6 Episode 13 episode, "Saul Gone", was directed by the series veteran Peter Gould. As seen in the last episode, Saul Goodman was Gene Takavic aka Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman once again on the run from the law enforcement after Marion called the police on him.

And he is soon captured while hiding in a trash bin. A wry police officer knocks and asks, "Anybody home?" As he is taken into custody, he spots Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) conversing in hushed tones with her lawyer. Saul cooks up an emotional story of how he was also one of the victims of Walter White and was afraid of him, so did his bidding. And then he reveals he was faking and he will convince the jury of his story, who might let him off. He negotiates a seven-year deal, to Marie's dismay.

On the flight to Albuquerque, he learns that Kim has revealed all her crimes, and this changes his outlook on the whole thing. We have seen in the past that Jimmy cares what Kim thinks of him despite the Saul Goodman person he became.

Jimmy lures Kim to the court proceedings by telling the authorities he has something juicy about Kim. And during the proceedings, he confesses his every single crime, including against Chuck McGill. Kim has a ghost of a smile playing on her lips. In her eyes, at least Jimmy has redeemed himself. It is a gut-wrenching scene, but nothing prepared this fan for the reenactment of the first scene in which we see Jimmy and Kim together. Kim steals a visit with him in his prison where they enjoy a smoke, probably their last together. As they take a final look at each other, Jimmy mimes Kim's trademark finger gun gesture. And this scribe became a gibbering wreck.

'Better Call Saul' is a masterpiece.