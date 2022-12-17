'A lot of nudity': 'Babylon' star Brad Pitt teases debauched party scene from the film

Now that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is out in theatres, only two important projects remain to be released this year: 'Babylon' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. While the former will release in theatres, the latter, which did get a limited theatrical release in the US, will release on Netflix worldwide. 'Babylon', starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is helmed by Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle. Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, Flea, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li also star.

The film has garnered attention for its scenes that allegedly contain unrelenting debauchery to accurately portray 1920s Hollywood. The film seems to be what you would get if you were to combine 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'.

Brad Pitt revealed to The Hollywood Reporter details about one buzz-worthy party scene that is said to be particularly, um, unrestrained.

He said, "The first day was a bit shocking, even for me. I went, ‘Wow, wow, we’re really doing this." He added that the scene had "a lot of nudity, a lot of nudity. And then day three it was like, ‘Yeah, a lot of nudity.’ And then two weeks into it, it was just like another day at the office.”

'Babylon' has at the time of writing received mostly positive reviews, though a large number of critics have also panned the film. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a score of 64 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Babylon's overwhelming muchness is exhausting, but much like the industry it honors, its well-acted, well-crafted glitz and glamour can often be an effective distraction."

The official synopsis reads, "From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."