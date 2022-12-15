After Henry Cavill's exit, James Norton, Matt Bomer & other actors who could play Superman

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

It was revealed recently that Henry Cavill will not be returning to the role of Superman, after all. Despite the post-credit scene tease in 'Black Adam', it was sadly not to be. Cavill himself confirmed the same in an Instagram post. Turns out, the shocking decision came from DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, who had recently also axed 'Wonder Woman 3'. The new Superman, Gunn told his Twitter followers, will be a younger one, and the film (that Gunn is writing) will cover "an earlier part of Superman’s life" so Cavill could not be accommodated. No director and a Superman actor has been finalised as yet. But we can always speculate, can't we? Here are 8 actors who could don the red cape of the Big Blue Boy Scout:

Ben Barnes

English actor Ben Barnes is not only devastatingly handsome, he has given some intense performances in various genres of TV shows and movies over the years. In 'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian', early on in his career, he was a good-looking classic Disney-ish prince, but he has since then branched out with dramatic performances in ' The Punisher', 'Westworld', and so on. He can easily explore the different facets of Superman.



Matt Bomer

Not only is Matt Bomer a fiercely talented actor who has the perfect look (and jawline) for Supes, he also bears a strong resemblance to Henry Cavill. Add to all that, he did play the titular role of Superman in 'Superman: Unbound', an animated film.



Richard Madden

Madden has silenced even his worst critics with performances in complex roles, after gaining limelight by playing Robb Stark in 'Game of Thrones'. He also played an um, Superman-clone, called Ikaris. So this should come easy to him.



Wolfgang Novogratz

Wolfgang Novogratz has the advantage of being somebody who shares a striking resemblance to Christopher Reeve, the greatest onscreen Superman of them all. He is also young, and can easily carry a whole franchise on his shoulders.



Henry Golding

Racists will hate this casting if it happens, but Golding has the charm, the looks and the personality to truly be a modern Superman.



Jonathan Groff

Yes, this would be an unconventional choice, but Jonathan Groff has the acting chops to portray a Superman we are not used to.



Sam Claflin

A superb actor, Sam Claflin is as comfortable with "good" characters as he is at playing villains. In case, Gunn and Safran's DCU also has an evil Superman or Bizarro, Claflin can easily switch gears.



James Norton

An underrated (and underseen outside UK, I'd wager) actor, James Norton is my personal choice here. He may instead be the next James Bond, but I believe he will be more perfect as the Last Son of Krypton. Again, like Claflin, he has played truly despicable characters and will nail that Superman-goes-evil storyline.



