Golden Globe Awards 2023 predictions: Who will win in every category

The 2023 edition of the Golden Globes Awards is almost here. Dozens of movies, TV shows, actors, actresses, writers, and so on are vying for trophies in numerous categories. The event will be held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The awards ceremony will be telecast live on NBC at 8 PM ET on Tuesday. The network will also stream the awards live on the streaming service Peacock. In India, the awards will be streamed live on Lionsgate Play from 6:30 am on Wednesday. This year, Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin', a dark comedy about the breaking of a friendship, leads with eight nominations. But the competition in every single category is going to be fierce. India's period epic action film 'RRR' is also in contention. It has scored two nods in the Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film categories. Here are our predictions in every one of the categories, in both film and TV.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Nominees: 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', and 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Predicted winner: 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Nominees: 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', and 'Triangle of Sadness'. Predicted winner: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.



Best Director

Nominees: James Cameron ('Avatar: The Way of Water', Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ('Everything Everywhere All at Once'),

Baz Luhrmann ('Elvis'), Martin McDonagh ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), and Steven Spielberg ('The Fabelmans'). Predicted winner: Steven Spielberg.

Best Performance in a Motion Picture — Drama (Actor)

Nominees: Austin Butler ('Elvis' as Elvis Presley), Brendan Fraser ('The Whale' as Charlie), Hugh Jackman ('The Son' as Peter Miller), Bill Nighy ('Living' as Mr. Williams), and Jeremy Pope ('The Inspection' as Ellis French). Predicted winner: Austin Butler.



Best Performance in a Motion Picture — Drama (Actress)

Nominees: Cate Blanchett ('Tár' as Lydia Tár), Olivia Colman ('Empire of Light' as Hilary Small), 'Viola Davis ('The Woman King' as General Nanisca), Ana de Armas ('Blonde' as Marilyn Monroe), and Michelle Williams ('The Fablemans' as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman). Predicted winner: Cate Blanchett.



Best Performance in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy (Actor)

Nominees: Diego Calva ('Babylon' as Manny Torres), Daniel Craig ('Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' as Detective Benoit Blanc), Adam Driver ('White Noise' as Jack Gladney), Colin Farrell ('The Banshees of Inisherin' as Pádraic Súilleabháin), and Ralph Fiennes ('The Menu' as Chef Slowik). Predicted winner: Colin Farrell.



Best Performance in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy (Actress)

Nominees: Lesley Manville ('Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' as Ada Harris), Margot Robbie ('Babylon' as Nellie LaRoy), Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Menu' as Margot), Emma Thompson ('Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson), and Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once' as Evelyn Quan Wang). Predicted winner: Michelle Yeoh.



Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture — Supporting Actor

Nominees: Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin' as Colm Doherty), Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin' as Dominic Kearney), Brad Pitt ('Babylon' as Jack Conrad), Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once' as Waymond Wang), and Eddie Redmayne ('The Good Nurse' as Charles "Charlie" Cullen). Predicted winner: Ke Huy Quan.



Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture — Supporting Actress

Nominees: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' as Queen Ramonda) Kerry Condon ('The Banshees of Inisherin' as Siobhán Súilleabháin), Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All at Once' as Deirdre Beaubeirdre), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness' as Abigail), and Carey Mulligan ('She Said' as Megan Twohey). Predicted winner: Jamie Lee Curtis.



Best Screenplay

Nominees: Todd Field ('Tár'). Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ('Everything Everywhere All at Once') Martin McDonagh ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Sarah Polley ('Women Talking'), and Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner ('The Fabelmans'). Predicted winner: Martin McDonagh.



Best Original Score

Nominees: Carter Burwell ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Alexandre Desplat ('Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'), Hildur Guðnadóttir ('Women Talking'), Justin Hurwitz ('Babylon'), and John Williams ('The Fabelmans'). Predicted winner: Alexandre Desplat.



Best Original Song

Nominees: 'Carolina' (Taylor Swift) — 'Where the Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) — 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', 'Hold My Hand' (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) — 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) — 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Naatu Naatu' (M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj) — 'RRR'. Predicted winner: 'Naatu Naatu'.



Best Television Series — Drama

Nominees: 'Better Call Saul', 'The Crown', 'House of the Dragon', 'Ozark', and 'Severance'. Predicted winner: 'Better Call Saul'.



Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Nominees: 'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bear', 'Hacks', 'Only Murders in the Building', and 'Wednesday'. Predicted winner: 'The Bear'.



Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

Nominees: 'Black Bird', 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'The Dropout', 'Pam & Tommy', and 'The White Lotus'. Predicted winner: 'The White Lotus'.



Best Performance in a Television Series — Drama (Actor)

Nominees: Jeff Bridges ('The Old Man'), Kevin Costner ('Yellowstone'), Diego Luna ('Andor'), Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul'), and Adam Scott ('Severance'). Predicted winner: Bob Odenkirk.



Best Performance in a Television Series — Drama (Actress)

Nominees: Emma D'Arcy ('House of the Dragon'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Imelda Staunton ('The Crown'), Hilary Swank ('Alaska Daily'), and Zendaya ('Euphoria'). Predicted winner: Zendaya



Best Performance in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy (Actor)

Nominees: Donald Glover ('Atlanta'), Bill Hader ('Barry'), Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building'), Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building', and Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear'). Predicted winner: Bill Hader.



Best Performance in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy (Actress)

Nominees: Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary'), Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant'), Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega ('Wednesday'), and Jean Smart ('Hacks'). Predicted winner: Quinta Brunson or Jenna Ortega.



Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film (Actor)

Nominees: Taron Egerton ('Black Bird'), Colin Firth ('The Staircase'), Andrew Garfield ('Under the Banner of Heaven'), Evan Peters ('Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy'). Predicted winner: Colin Firth.



Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film (Actress)

Nominees: Jessica Chastain ('George & Tammy), Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna'), Lily James ('Pam & Tommy'), Julia Roberts ('Gaslit'), and Amanda Seyfried ('The Dropout'). Predicted winner: Lily James.



Best Supporting Performance in a Television Series — Musical-Comedy or Drama (Actor)

Nominees: John Lithgow ('The Old Man'), Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown'), John Turturro ('Severance'), Tyler James Williams ('Abbott Elementary'), and Henry Winkler ('Barry'). Predicted winner: John Turturro.



Best Supporting Performance in a Television Series — Musical-Comedy or Drama (Actress)

Nominees: Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown'), Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks'), Julia Garner ('Ozark'), Janelle James ('Abbott Elementary'), and Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Abbott Elementary'). Predicted winner: Elizabeth Debicki.



Best Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film (Supporting actor)

Nominees: F. Murray Abraham ('The White Lotus'), Domhnall Gleeson ('The Patient'), Paul Walter Hauser ('Black Bird'), Richard Jenkins ('Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'), and Seth Rogen ('Pam & Tommy'). Predicted winner: Domhnall Gleeson.



Best Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film (Supporting actress)

Nominees: Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus') Claire Danes ('Fleishman Is in Trouble'), Daisy Edgar-Jones ('Under the Banner of Heaven'), Niecy Nash ('Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'), and Aubrey Plaza ('The White Lotus'). Predicted winner: Jennifer Coolidge.



