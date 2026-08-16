/Meet top 5 active Indian batters with most Test runs

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, here's a look at the top five active Indian batters with most runs in Test cricket. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant
KL Rahul leads the list of active Indian batters with most Test runs, scoring 4,235 runs in 69* matches at an average of 36.82, including 12 centuries.
India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features second on this list with 4,108 runs in 90* Test matches. His tally also includes 28 half-centuries and six centuries.
Rishabh Pant is next among India’s active Test batters, with 3,596 runs in 51* matches at an average of 43.32, including eight centuries and 19 half-centuries.
India captain Shubman Gill has amassed 2,985 runs in 42* Tests, including 11 centuries, putting him among the country’s leading active run-scorers in the longest format.
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ranks fifth on the list with 2,567 runs in 30* Tests at an impressive average of 48.43, including seven centuries and 13 half-centuries.