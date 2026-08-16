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Meet top 5 active Indian batters with most Test runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 21:56 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 21:56 IST

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, here's a look at the top five active Indian batters with most runs in Test cricket. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant

KL Rahul - 4,235 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul - 4,235 runs

KL Rahul leads the list of active Indian batters with most Test runs, scoring 4,235 runs in 69* matches at an average of 36.82, including 12 centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja - 4,108 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 4,108 runs

India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features second on this list with 4,108 runs in 90* Test matches. His tally also includes 28 half-centuries and six centuries.

Rishabh Pant - 3,596 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant - 3,596 runs

Rishabh Pant is next among India’s active Test batters, with 3,596 runs in 51* matches at an average of 43.32, including eight centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Shubman Gill - 2,985 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill - 2,985 runs

India captain Shubman Gill has amassed 2,985 runs in 42* Tests, including 11 centuries, putting him among the country’s leading active run-scorers in the longest format.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 2,567 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 2,567 runs

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ranks fifth on the list with 2,567 runs in 30* Tests at an impressive average of 48.43, including seven centuries and 13 half-centuries.

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