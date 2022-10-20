Ke Huy Quan reveals details behind Short Round-Indiana Jones reunion with Harrison Ford

After disappearing from acting for decades, Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan made a thumping comeback with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's acclaimed multiversal adventure 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' opposite Michelle Yeoh. Quan is best known for playing the role of Short Round as a 13-year-old kid in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', the second installment in the Índiana Jones' series and a prequel to 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'. Short Round was the sidekick of Indiana Jones, the titular archaeologist and adventurer played by Harrison Ford. Recently, in September, Kwan reunited with Ford and shared photos with the actor on his social media handles.

Interestingly, this was Quan and Ford's first encounter in 38 years!

In a new interview, Quan revealed the story behind the pictures. While speaking with New York Times' Kyle Buchanan, Quan said, "We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there. We're in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, 'Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?'"

"I'm thinking, 'Of course! I haven't seen him in 38 years'. So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they're there to promote Indy 5. And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I'm thinking, 'Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.'"

But Ford recognised Quan. He also surprised the younger actor with his enthusiastic response. "As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look," the actor elaborated. "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug," said Quan.