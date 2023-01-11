Golden Globes 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' beat these Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift songs to clinch award

During the Golden Globe Awards 2023, held on Tuesday night, the dance number 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's epic period drama 'RRR' went on to clinch the trophy in the Best Original Song category. The historic win sent a wave of happiness among fans of Rajamouli in Indian and around the world. The song was not just popular, it was a worldwide sensation and perhaps more popular than the movie itself. At the Globes, the song was nominated alongside other songs from artistes such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. And yet, 'Naatu Naatu', composed by MM Keeravani, written by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, emerged as the winner.

Here is every other contender in the category:

'Carolina'

This song was written and performed by Taylor Swift for the Daisy Edgar-Jones-starrer 'Where the Crawdads Sing', an Olivia Newman directorial and an adaptation of Delia Owens book of the same name.

'Ciao Papa'

The Italian language song from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' was performed by the young British actor Gregory Mann, who also voiced the titular character in the film.

'Hold My Hand'

Performed by Lady Gaga, the song was part of the soundtrack of Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

'Lift Me Up'