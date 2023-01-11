Golden Globe Awards 2023: Best and worst moments

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 were given out on Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills, California. Informally known as the Globes, these awards are presented by HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), a nonprofit outfit made up of journalists and photographers on the entertainment beat in different media like newspapers, magazines, books, radio, and TV broadcasting mainly working on Hollywood movies and shows. Many movies and TV shows competed for the trophies. In films, Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' emerges as the big winner, garnering three trophies out of eight nominations. In television, Quinta Brunson's 'Abbott Elementary' was the winner, taking home five awards.

The Golden Globe ceremonies are considered more relaxed and informal than compared to its bigger cousin and more prestigious Oscars, which only award films. Hosted by comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael, this ceremony came on the heels of numerous controversies that have plagued HFPA. And while the ceremony was fine (and controversy-free, for the most part), it felt too stretched.

Here are the best and worst moments at the Golden Globe Awards 2023:

Ke Huy Quan's victory speech

There is something inherently adorable and nice about Ke Huy Quan, an actor who made a mother of all comebacks to acting with the Daniels multiversal adventure 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The actor, who first garnered attention by playing the role of Short Round in 1984's 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', starred opposite a star like Michelle Yeoh, and yet managed to hold his own. He was judged the trophy for Best Supporting Actor. And here's what he said amid tears: “When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me, they remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again.”

The legendary film composer MM Keeravani accepted the award for 'Naatu Naatu', the incredibly catch dance number from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' that has become more popular than the film itself. Featuring the film's two main stars NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, the song was a favourite and went on to take the trophy. Keeravani's speech was to the point, in which he graciously acknowledged the contributions of lyricist Chandrabose and the dance performances of the actors.

Colin Farrell's unexpected praise for Ana de Armas

Colin Farrell, it turns out, is not a village dunce. Though he was eerily believable in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. He was awarded the trophy in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. Even before he could thank his producers, directors, and castmates, he took the time to praise the presenter Ana de Armas' performance in 'Blonde'.

"I just thought you were extraordinary. I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film, Blonde. I cried myself to sleep. One thing had to do with the music that played at the moment when the shot opens and just seeing her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad." When the audience began to laugh, he added, "Not a joke, but you're welcome to laugh. It's not my place to say what's appropriate laughter in this world."

Sean Penn introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/wpF3QlryIL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

We can all laud Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's courage as he leads his country during the unprovoked Russian invasion. But it must be admitted, it's all wearing thin — not least because of Zelensky's team's attempts to get him any award show platform they can get. Also, despite Zelensky's background as a comedian and actor, his appearance at the Globes felt out of place. "There will be no World War III arising out from the conflict. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land," Zelensky said in the speech.

Jokes at the expense of Will Smith

#EddieMurphy just made a Will Smith joke during his acceptance speech at the #GoldenGlobes2023



Legend!pic.twitter.com/2WfWKQwoBm — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) January 11, 2023