Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a message of peace. Read full speech here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appearance during the Golden Globe Awards 2023 through a pre-recorded video message. Noted actor and Zelensky's friend Sean Penn introduced his appearance on the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Zelensky, who has won praise for his leadership during the Russian invasion of his country, said in his “special message of peace”, "The war in Ukraine is not over yet. But the tide is turning, and it is already clear who would win. There are still battles and tears. Now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: it was you. The free people of the free world. Those who united around the support of free Ukrainian people, in our common struggle for freedom, for democracy, for the right to live and to laugh — no matter who you are, no matter where you are from.