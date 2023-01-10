Golden Globe Awards 2023: Hollywood rolls out red carpet for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thus far virtually addressed a number of significant events, including the Cannes film festival in France, the G20 summit in Indonesia, the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and the Africa Union in Ethiopia among others. As an exception, however, Zelensky has appeared in person before the US Congress. Leaders from across the world pay close attention to every speech made by Zelensky as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its eleventh month of hostilities. Check details of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's expected to deliver an address at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association conducts the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles every January. The group in an announcement Monday said that Ukrainian President Zelensky will be participating in the telecast and will offer a special message of peace. During the live broadcast, actor Sean Penn will be there to introduce Zelensky.

“Also participating in the telecast is Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy [sic], offering a special message of peace which will be introduced by Sean Penn,” the group said. However, the group fell short of clearing whether Ukrainian President Zelensky will appear in person at the ceremony or will address viewers virtually.

Penn loaned his Oscar Award to Zelenskyy