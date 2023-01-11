Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman and others react to 'RRR' win at Golden Globes Awards 2023

What a splendid win it’s been for India as ‘RRR’ picked up Best Original Song trophy for its entertainer ‘Naatu Naatu’ that has the world dancing to its tunes. The song featuring the film’s lead, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is catchy and visually appealing and now also a Golden Globe winner. Composer MM Keeravani went on to the stage to receive the award as the film’s song won the trophy today.

Soon after the Golden Globe winner in the category was announced, the composer went on the stage and thanked all people associated with the film. Naatu Naatu was competing against Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, and ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. Check out full list of winners here

Indian celebrities took to social media to cheer for the film and its cast. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏 Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏 Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu.”

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who had a cameo appearance in ‘RRR’ also showed her excitement on the win. She shared the video from the Golden Globes 2023 ceremony and added several heart emojis in the caption.

World renowned composer AR Rahman also celebrated the big win of the team as he tweeted, “Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!” Incidentally, Rahman had won the Oscar for India for Danny Boyle’s ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘127 Hours’. He won Golden Globe for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and was nominated for ‘127 Hours’.

Film’s hero Ram Charan also shared a photo of the team from the Golden Globes venue. He wrote, “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes ⭐️ @rrrmovie #natunatu.” 'RRR' star Ram Charan will sleep with the Golden Globe trophy tonight

Jr NTR also couldn’t keep his excitement as he wrote, “Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart… #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie.”