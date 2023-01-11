Watch the winning speech of 'Naatu Naatu' composer at the Golden Globe Awards 2023

Legendary music composer MM Keeravani brought home glory as he picked the coveted Golden Globe award on Tuesday night in the Best Song category for the hit soundtrack 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR'. 'Naatu Naatu' beat the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift who were all co-nominees this year. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song was penned by Chandrabose and featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan on screen.



As the winner's name was announced, the RRR table at the Golden Globes erupted in joy as filmmaker SS Rajamouli, JR NTR and Ram Charan stood up to applaud MM Keeravani as the composer first went to greet his wife, seated on the same table and eventually walked up to the stage to receive the coveted award.



Keeravani looked slightly nervous initially and took a moment to take in what had just happened. The legendary music composer then went on to thank his wife, who beamed at him proudly. Thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the honour, Kaveerani stated he was overwhelmed by this moment.



"I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife, who is sitting there. Its been a practice to say that this award belongs to someone else not me and I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say I will repeat those words because I mean my words. This award belongs to my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and his support."



The composer also thanked Prem Rakshit, the animator of the song, and the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bharirava.



