'RRR' star Ram Charan will sleep with Golden Globe trophy if they win

Indian stars shine at Hollywood’s party of the year as Golden Globes Awards 2023 returns with full throttle. Bringing all the glamour there is to offer on the red carpet and appreciating some of the best work we saw this year, Golden Globes kicks off an important chapter this year with the season’s first awards ceremony. Among the Indian stars who we saw at the red carpet were blockbuster ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan.

Speaking to media at the Golden Globes red carpet, Ram Charan answered questions about the overwhelming response their film has received both in India and elsewhere. On being asked about how he feels to be there at the Globes and getting worldwide recognition for ‘RRR’, Ram Charan said, “It’s a surreal moment, I have no words to explain the hard work the whole team put in and coming from south of India, and coming to the land of mecca of films and being appreciated. Check out the full list of Golden Globe 2023 winners here

Ram Charan added, “It gives us energy to come back and do better films. I would love to work with top directors here.”

On how this change has come about, Ram Charan said that the pandemic had to be credited for this as “people got exposed to all kinds of films worldwide”. “The world is coming together thanks to the pandemic, yes there is a downside but the upside was that a lot of people were exposed to all kinds of films worldwide.”

On what he will do if his film RRR won a Golden Globe tonight, the actor said, “If I win, I will ask my director to leave the trophy at my place and probably he won’t get it back. I will sleep with it.”