Iran: Jailed activist Sepideh Qolian writes letter describing brutality in prison

Sepideh Qolian, on of Iran's most prominent women activist has described the torture and interrogation that has been taking place in Iran's notorious Evin prison. BBC reported that Qolian has written a letter from inside the jail. She is serving a five-year jail sentence handed in 2018 for what the courts termed actions 'against national security.' At the time, she had supported a strike.

In her letter, she has described the brutal treatment she herself received along with other inmates.

Iran is still witnessing protests that started after the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran's morality police over her 'improper' attire.

"In the fourth year of my imprisonment I can finally hear the footsteps of liberation from all across Iran," says Qolian in her letter as quoted by the BBC.

"The echoes of 'Woman, Life, Freedom' can be heard even through the thick walls of Evin prison."

In her letter, she says that a part of Evin prison has been turned into "torture and interrogation" building.

Qolian, who is studying law inside the prison, has described how those detained or arrested are interrogated in the exam room.

"The exam room is filled with young boys and girls and the shouts of torturers can be heard," she says in her letter.

On Iran's state-run television, dozens of confessions have been aired till now. There are allegations that these confessions are forced and often obtained under torture.

In her letter, Qolian has described a scene she witnessed on December 28, 2022.

"It's freezing cold and snowing, near the exit door of the building, a young boy blindfolded and wearing nothing but a thin grey T-shirt is sat in front of an interrogator"

"He's shaking and pleading: 'I swear to God I didn't beat anyone.' They want him to confess. As I am passing I shout: 'DO NOT confess,' and 'Death to you tyrants.'"

According to Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA), Iranian authorities have made 19,300 arrests. So far, at least 519 protesters have been killed. These include 69 children.

