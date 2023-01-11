More than 400 flights affected across US after FAA experiences major outage

Flight operations across the United States were grounded on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)— which alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes—experienced a major computer outage.

In an advisory issued in the morning, FAA said that it's NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system "failed". It has not given a timeline as to when it would be back.

By Wednesday morning (5.31 am ET), more than 400 flights, both arrival and departure) were delayed, flight tracking website FlightAware showed.

However, local media reports said that they were unsure whether the delay was caused by the FAA system’s failure or not.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



"Technicians are currently working to restore the system," the website showed.

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA said.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow